England v Italy  | Full Match | Friendly | 27.03.2018

International Football: England v Italy

Mark Pougatch is joined by Slaven Bilic, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon for action from Wembley Stadium as England continue their preparations for the 2018 World Cup in a clash with Italy. Gareth Southgate’s side qualified with ease for this summer’s tournament in Russia, so all thoughts have turned to improving on their showing in the last World Cup in Brazil. Italy surprisingly failed to qualify but should still provide top-tier opposition. Commentary is provided by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.