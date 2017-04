BBC Football Focus

Saturday 22 April 2017

Dan Walker and guests discuss the latest headlines and look ahead to the weekend’s football, which includes Chelsea v Tottenham and Arsenal v Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup. In the Premier League, Bournemouth host a Middlesbrough side battling against relegation, a fate Hull are also fighting to avoid as they welcome Watford to the KCOM Stadium.

