EPL: BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Sunday 14 May 2017

Match of the Day 2

Mark Chapman presents highlights from the day’s three Premier League fixtures, as well as the rest of the goals from the penultimate weekend of the season. The games include the last ever Premier League match at White Hart Lane, in which Spurs hosted Manchester United and bid farewell to their 118-year-old home, as well as West Ham v Liverpool and Crystal Palace v Hull.

