EPL: BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Sunday 16 April 2017

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s Premier League action, featuring West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool at The Hawthorns, and Manchester United v Chelsea at Old Trafford. Plus, a round-up of all the goals and talking points from yesterday’s fixtures, and a look at the latest headlines

