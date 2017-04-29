EPL: BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Saturday 29 April 2017
Match of the Day
Gary Lineker introduces highlights from the day’s five Premier League fixtures. A resurgent Leicester travel to West Brom looking to claim a third successive win at the Hawthorns after coming from behind to win their previous two visits 3-2. Crystal Palace host Burnley in the day’s late kick-off, hoping to avenge their injury-time defeat to the Clarets in November when they lost a five-goal thriller. Elsewhere, Stoke take on West Ham, Sunderland host Bournemouth and Southampton face Hull.
