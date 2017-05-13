EPL: BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Intro

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Saturday 13 May 2017

Match of the Day

Gary Lineker introduces highlights from the latest round of Premier League fixtures, including the Friday night games between West Brom and Chelsea, and Everton and Watford. Saturday’s matches featured Manchester City v Leicester, Stoke v Arsenal, Sunderland v Swansea City, Bournemouth v Burnley and Middlesbrough v Southampton.

Watch Online – BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Full Show