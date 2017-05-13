EPL: BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Intro
BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Saturday 13 May 2017
Match of the Day
Gary Lineker introduces highlights from the latest round of Premier League fixtures, including the Friday night games between West Brom and Chelsea, and Everton and Watford. Saturday’s matches featured Manchester City v Leicester, Stoke v Arsenal, Sunderland v Swansea City, Bournemouth v Burnley and Middlesbrough v Southampton.
Watch Online – BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Full Show
Continue: Source 2 - Part 1
- Contents
- 1. Intro
- 2. Source 2 - Part 1
- 3. Part 2