EPL: Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion – Full Match Replay

Intro

Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion

Monday 12 February 2018

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion – Coverage of the Premier League encounter, which takes place at Stamford Bridge. The Blues defeated the Baggies 4-0 at the Hawthorns in November and have not lost at home to them since a League Cup fixture in 1984. However, they will still take nothing for granted against Alan Pardew’s men, who have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks

Pre-match