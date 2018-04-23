EPL: Everton v Newcastle United – Full Match Replay
Intro
Everton v Newcastle United
Monday 23 April 2018
Everton v Newcastle United – Coverage of the Premier League encounter at Goodison Park, featuring two sides placed in the mid-table positions. While Magpies fans will be pleased to see their top-flight status all-but secure for next season, Toffees fans will perhaps be disappointed that the hope and expectation surrounding the club last summer did not lead to more success
Pre-Match
Continue: 1st Half
- Contents
- 1. Intro
- 2. 1st Half
- 3. 2nd Half
- 4. Post-match