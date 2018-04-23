Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Latest:
Full Match Replay Monday Night Football MNF Premier League 

EPL: Everton v Newcastle United – Full Match Replay

eplfootballmatch

Intro

Everton v Newcastle United
Monday 23 April 2018

Everton v Newcastle United – Coverage of the Premier League encounter at Goodison Park, featuring two sides placed in the mid-table positions. While Magpies fans will be pleased to see their top-flight status all-but secure for next season, Toffees fans will perhaps be disappointed that the hope and expectation surrounding the club last summer did not lead to more success

Pre-Match

Continue: