EPL: Friday Night Football – Post Match Analysis

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Friday 05 May 2017

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – Post match analysis coverage of the Premier League clash, which takes place at The Olympic Stadium. While Spurs know anything other than a victory is imperative if they are to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table, The Hammers already appear to have one eye on next season, with rumours of a managerial change in the summer already being circulated