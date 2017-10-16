EPL: Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion – Full Match Replay

Intro

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion

Skysports Monday night football MNF – Coverage of the Premier League clash at King Power Stadium. Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 2-1 to the Baggies against the then-reigning champions. James Morrison opened the scoring for the away side, before Islam Slimani equalised three minutes later. Matt Phillips scored the winner late in the second half to snatch all three points

Pre-match

