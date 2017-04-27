EPL: Manchester City vs Manchester United – Full Match Replay

Intro

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Thursday 26 April 2017

Manchester City v Manchester United – Coverage of the Manchester derby, as the fierce rivals go head to head at the Etihad Stadium. This match could be crucial in determining which of these sides lands a Champions League place for next season, with both teams hovering around the top four. Pep Guardiola got the better of Jose Mourinho in the reverse fixture back in September, with Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho securing all three points for the Citizens

Watch Online – Full Match Replay

1st Half