Manchester United vs Stoke City

Monday 15 January 2018

Manchester United v Stoke City – Coverage of the Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. Stoke held the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw in September’s reverse fixture with the help of a brace from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but they have endured a difficult season on the whole so far, and United will be expecting to claim all three points on this occasion