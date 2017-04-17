EPL: Middlesbrough v Arsenal – Full Match Replay
Intro
Middlesbrough v Arsenal
Monday 17 April 2017
Middlesbrough v Arsenal – All the action from the Premier League encounter, which takes place at the Riverside Stadium. Both sides are desperate for points for opposing reasons, with Boro fighting for their lives in the relegation zone, and the Gunners hoping to achieve yet another top-four finish, which would go some way toward appeasing their frustrated fans
