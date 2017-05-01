EPL: Watford v Liverpool – Full Match Replay
Intro
Watford v Liverpool
Monday 01 May 2017
Watford v Liverpool – Coverage of the Premier League clash from Vicarage Road, where the Hornets welcome a Reds side still attempting to claim a top-four finish, and secure a place in next season’s Champions League. While Watford have little other than pride to play for in this encounter, they will have been stung by the 6-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, and so eager to avenge that loss
Watch Online – Full Match Replay
Pre Match
Continue: 1st Half
- Contents
- 1. Intro
- 2. 1st Half
- 3. 2nd Half
- 4. Post Match Analysis - MNF