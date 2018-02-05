EPL: Watford vs Chelsea – Full Match Replay

Intro

Watford vs Chelsea

Monday 05 February 2018

Watford v Chelsea – Skysports Monday Night Football MNF Coverage of the Premier League clash from Vicarage Road, as the London rivals battle it out. The Blues have dominated this fixture in recent years, and remain unbeaten against the Hornets since September 1999. Their most recent meeting finished in a 4-2 win for Antonio Conte’s side at Stamford Bridge in October, with Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Cesar Azpilicueta getting on the scoresheet

Pre-match analysis with MNF studio’s special guest Wayne Rooney