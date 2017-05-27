FA Cup: Arsenal vs Chelsea – Full Match Replay

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Saturday 27 May 2017

FA Cup Final

Gary Lineker presents full coverage from Wembley Stadium of the FA Cup final between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. It has been a tumultuous season for the Gunners with manager Arsene Wenger firmly in the firing line after a difficult campaign in both the Premier League and Europe. However, the FA Cup has provided salvation for the Frenchman in recent years and victory over Chelsea would be a record seventh win in the competition by a manager. In contrast, Blues boss Antonio Conte is competing in his first FA Cup final, but the Italian has proven his managerial nous in what has been a sensational debut season at Stamford Bridge. Gary is joined in the studio by Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Frank Lampard, while commentary is by Guy Mowbray and Danny Murphy.

