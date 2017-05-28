FA Cup: BBC Match of the Day MOTD – FA Cup Highlights

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – FA Cup

Saturday 27 May 2017

Match of the Day

Comprehensive highlights and analysis of the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea. The two London rivals have enjoyed great success in this competion so far in this millennium, having both lifted the cup five times apiece. The Gunners are appearing in the final for a record 20th time and aiming to win it for the third time since 2014, while Chelsea’s last triumph in 2012 was their fourth in six years.

