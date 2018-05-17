FA Cup: The Road To Wembley | BBC

FA Cup: The Road To Wembley

The story of this season’s competition, including a look at how Chelsea and Manchester United progressed to the final. Having finished as runners-up last season the Blues will look to avoid a repeat of that outcome, as well as restore some pride following a disappointing campaign in the Premier League and Champions League. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will look to lead a team to victory in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition for the first time since 2007, when he led Chelsea to victory over the Red Devils. Plus, a look back at some of the memorable moments and cup upsets, including Wigan Athletic’s win against Manchester City, and Coventry City triumphing over Stoke City