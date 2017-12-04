FA Cup Third Round Draw – 4th December 2017

Ties will take place on the weekend of 6-7 January 2018.

The third-round draw in full

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday