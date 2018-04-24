Fergie v Wenger: The Feud | Channel 5 | Full TV Show

Fergie v Wenger: The Feud

Documentary. The rivalry between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger remains famous for being one of the fiercest in the history of British football. It was the feud that gripped a nation, between two titans of the sport who defined the Premier League era. Including revealing interviews from former players Paul Scholes, Philip Neville, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown and Andrew Cole, as well as Steve McClaren, John Motson, and Graham Poll.

