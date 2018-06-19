Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Latest:
BBC Match of the day MOTD Review Show TV Show World Cup 2018 - Russia 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV | Monday 18th June

eplfootballmatch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV
Mark Pougatch presents highlights of England’s opening match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as the Three Lions face Tunisia in Volgograd. Gareth Southgate will be hoping his England team can get off to a winning start in Group G. Action also from the other game in the group as Belgium take on Panama in Sochi, as well as highlights from Group F as Sweden go up against South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close