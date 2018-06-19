FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV | Monday 18th June

FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of England’s opening match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as the Three Lions face Tunisia in Volgograd. Gareth Southgate will be hoping his England team can get off to a winning start in Group G. Action also from the other game in the group as Belgium take on Panama in Sochi, as well as highlights from Group F as Sweden go up against South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod.

