FIFA World Cup 2018 | Opening ceremony | BBC

FIFA World Cup 2018

The 21st FIFA World Cup gets underway as the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow hosts the opening ceremony, prior to the first game of the tournament between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Brazil, France, Spain and the defending champions, Germany, are fancied to go far – expectations for England are slightly more conservative, but Gareth Southgate will be quietly confident his exciting young side can overachieve. Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Gary Neville, Lee Dixon, Ian Wright and Slaven Bilic.