Finding The Next Andres Iniesta | The Barca Way | Sky Sports Documentary

The Barca Way, an inside look at Barcelona’s world-famous youth training complex. For the first time, Barcelona opened the doors of La Masia to Revista de La Liga, as Guillem Balague follows five young hopefuls in their journey to become the next big star. Featuring interviews with Andres Iniesta, Toni Duggan and a host of Barcelona youth staff and directors, we follow five young hopefuls looking to make it into the big time.