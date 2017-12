Football on 5

Colin Murray presents highlights of the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. It’s an all-London affair at the Emirates as West Ham take on Arsenal. Leicester City host Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, and Bristol City host current holders Manchester United. In the final tie of the round, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth travel to West London to take on Chelsea, hoping to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge.

