Gary Neville’s Soccerbox makes its Sky Sports premiere on Monday, with Jamie Carragher the special guest in the first episode!

In a brand new series, the Manchester United legend looks back at the games where he and his studio guest faced each other.

With Liverpool and United set to go head to head on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Neville and Carragher build-up to the game by reflecting on two memorable clashes they were involved in.