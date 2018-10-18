German Bundesliga Standings

This season, events in the German Bundesliga are developing very rapidly. The leaders are quickly rotating, and as a result the championship is becoming even more interesting for millions of fans from all over the world.

For the past 6 years, Bayern from Munich was the champion of Germany, but this season it will be extremely difficult for Niko Kovac’s squad to defend its title. First, the team’s progress has stopped. The top players are leaving its lineup, and those who stayed become more mature, therefore they no longer show the game for which the fans loved them before.

But the most important thing is the progress of competitors; first of all, Borussia. This summer, Dortmund team changed their coach, too, which played into their hands. It is proved by the results not only in the domestic, but also in the international arena.

The factors that helped Borussia to reach a brand new level include:

Appointment of an experienced coach. Lucien Favre was known before thanks to his work with minor teams. Borussia is a club that fully corresponds to his ambitions. Successful transfer campaign of the Bumblebees. Despite the loss of a number of leaders (Castro, Yarmolenko, Schurrle), the team was able to make successful signing, too. First of all, it is Witsel and Alcacer. The latter is already scoring for the new team, so that at a certain stage the club even managed to lead the standings. Instability of competitors led by Bayern. Other Bundesliga clubs can mix successful series with failures, which is why it is especially difficult to predict the development of events in the German championship.

Borussia Chances Of Winning The Title

Now, Favre’s players show bright and attacking soccer, which attracts millions of fans. However, it is a big question whether it will be possible to show such a game over a long tournament distance. The fans are also worried by the fact that the team’s bench is not deep enough, so if things are not in favor of the Bumblebees, then it will be quite difficult for them to turn events around.

The starting period has already passed, so it’s absolutely impossible to stop at what has been achieved by now, especially since the fans of Borussia missed trophies. Now, the team has a great opportunity to use Bayern’s misfires to finally win the ‘Silver Salad Bowl’.