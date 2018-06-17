Costa Rica v Serbia – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica v Serbia

Costa Rica were the surprise package of the 2014 World Cup – beating Uruguay and Italy in the group stages before bowing out to the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals. Serbia provide the opposition in this group E opener at the Samara Arena – they topped Wales and Republic of Ireland’s group to qualify for the tournament and Premier League stars Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and Luka Milivojevic all feature in their squad. Presented by Jacqui Oatley.

