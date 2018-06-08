International Football Highlights: England v Costa Rica | ITV
International Football Highlights: England v Costa Rica
Jacqui Oatley presents highlights of England’s final warm-up game before the World Cup as they take on Costa Rica at Elland Road.
International Football Highlights: England v Costa Rica
