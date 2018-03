International Football Highlights: England v Italy

With less than three months to go until the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Gareth Southgate gets a chance to look at the players who are hoping to make the final cut for his England squad with a high-profile friendly against Italy. Jacqui Oatley presents highlights from Wembley Stadium with expert analysis from Glenn Hoddle and Lee Dixon.

