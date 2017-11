International Football Highlights

Jacqui Oatley presents highlights of a fixture steeped in football history – England against Germany. England qualified easily for next summer’s World Cup in Russia and this friendly will offer a tough test for Gareth Southgate as he prepares his team for the tournament. Lee Dixon and Glenn Hoddle provide the expert analysis.

