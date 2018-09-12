International Football Highlights – ITV | 11th Sept

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

International Football Highlights

Mark Pougatch presents international football highlights featuring England’s friendly against Switzerland from the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Northern Ireland against Israel and the Republic of Ireland’s match against Poland – plus a round-up of all the Nations League matches including extended highlights of Spain against Croatia from England’s group in the competition. Lee Dixon and Ian Wright provide expert analysis, with commentary from Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.