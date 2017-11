Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon, Ryan Giggs and Ian Wright as England take on Brazil in the second of their high-profile friendlies at Wembley. It is another chance for Gareth Southgate to experiment with his side as he plans ahead for next year’s World Cup. Brazil finished top of the South American qualifying table and boast a whole array of attacking talent including the world’s most expensive player, Neymar.

