International Friendly Match: England vs Germany – Full Match Replay

Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon, Ryan Giggs and Ian Wright as England begin their preparation for the World Cup with the first of a pair of daunting fixtures against two of the most successful nations in the history of the game. Reigning world champions Germany arrive at Wembley having qualified with ease for Russia 2018. Germany have won the World Cup four times, and Joachim Low’s men won on their last visit to Wembley, with Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker securing a 1-0 win. Harry Kane captained the Three Lions against Lithuania in their most recent outing, and his late goal sealed a 1-0 win to ensure England will be competing for football’s ultimate honour next summer.

