International Friendly Match: France vs England – Full Match Replay

International Football – France vs England

Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Ryan Giggs for live coverage of England’s friendly against France in Paris It is an opportunity for Gareth Southgate and French counterpart Didier Deschamps to experiment – both managers have plenty of in-form players to choose from. For England, Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli will look to continue their rich vein of form – while for ‘Les Bleus’, Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe will be out to impress on the international stage alongside key men Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

