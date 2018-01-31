Latest transfer deadline day news
Latest transfer deadline day news
- Chelsea are on the verge of clinching the £18m signing of Olivier Giroud that will trigger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Arsenal and Michy Batshuayi’s loan switch to Borussia Dortmund.
- Jose Mourinho fears Alexis Sanchez’s huge salary at Manchester United will make him a target for opposition supporters.
- Swansea City are breaking their transfer record to re-sign Andre Ayew in a deal worth up to £18m.
- Newcastle are moving for Eliaquim Mangala and Islam Slimani.
- Crystal Palace are close to signing Preston striker Jordan Hugill for £8m.
- Manchester United defender Daley Blind is a deadline day target for Roma.
- Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy is in talks with the club to cancel his contract so he can move to Saint-Etienne.
- Napoli have made a request to take Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen on loan for the rest of the season.
- Wolfsburg are trying to sign Lazar Markovic from Liverpool.
- Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Costel Pantilimon from Watford.
- Newcastle United are hopeful of signing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Sparta Prague on loan.
- Mauricio Pochettino believes signing Lucas Moura is too good an opportunity to turn down for Tottenham.
- Neymar has been urged to return to Spain by La Liga president Javier Tebas.
- Michy Batshuayi is close to finalising a six-month loan from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund.
- Bournemouth’s Harry Arter has been told he cannot leave the club until the summer.
- Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is making a late loan move for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.
- Manchester City will have to stump up £70m to land Riyad Mahrez before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.
- Barnsley have made a £350,000 bid for Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.
- Bristol City have placed a £10m price-tag on defender Aden Flint.
- West Ham retain interest in Everton’s Morgan Schneiderlin and Stoke’s Joe Allen, while David Moyes is set to make a late bid for Norwich’s James Maddison.
- Rafa Benitez held crisis talks with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley on Tuesday as the clock ticked on yet another bungled transfer window.
- Celtic could land Scott Bain and solve their keeper crisis after a bid for Motherwell’s Trevor Carson ran into trouble.
- Manchester City are willing to let Tosin Adarabioyo leave on loan, with Sheffield Wednesday interested.
- Celtic remain keen on Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez as they desperately attempt to strengthen their options in goal.