Latest transfer new
A round-up of all the latest transfer news
- Arsenal target Malcom could be off to Liverpool, according to Bordeaux manager Jocelyn Gourvennec.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pleading with Borussia Dortmund to let him complete a transfer to Arsenal.
- Chelsea are chasing the signature of Roma defender Emerson Palmieri.
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan is nearing a move to Arsenal in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez after accepting he has no future at Manchester United.
- Theo Walcott will complete his move from Arsenal to Everton on Wednesday after passing medical at Finch Farm.
- Simon Mignolet has admitted he must consider his Liverpool future after being dropped for Sunday’s win over Manchester City.
- Chelsea have arranged a friendly for Ross Barkley after Antonio Conte was forced to re-think his plans to give him his debut against Norwich City.
- Chelsea are not pursuing Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, insists Antonio Conte.
- Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot, who is yet to agree a move to Tottenham Hotspur despite reports.
- Real Madrid are willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave and want to see Manchester United fight PSG for his signature.