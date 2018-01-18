Latest transfer new. 18th Jan
A round-up of all the latest transfer news
- Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has reportedly told the club he is on his way to Manchester United.
- Juventus have begun negotiations for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.
- Andy Carroll has told West Ham he is unable to train amid interest from Chelsea – but ankle scans have indicated no problem.
- Jordy Clasie hopes to make his loan move to Club Brugge permanent and says his spell at Southampton was “horrible.”
- Newcastle midfielder Henri Saivet is being lined up for a £5m move to Montpellier.
- Birmingham City are in the grip of a bitter boardroom power struggle.
- Manchester United have begun talks with David de Gea over a new long-term contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid.
- Daniel Sturridge is attracting interest from Sevilla and Inter Milan.
- West Ham are prepared to sell striker Andy Carroll to Chelsea but would want Michy Batshuayi on loan as part of any deal.
- Alexis Sanchez is set to become Britain’s first £500,000-a-week player after agreeing a £118.3m contract to join Manchester United.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent and father Pierre-Francois have flown to London to finalise his £53m move to Arsenal.
- West Ham say Chelsea’s idea of loaning Andy Carroll is an “insult” to the £100,000-a-week striker.
- Manchester City will splash out £23.5m to complete the signing of West Brom defender Jonny Evans.
- Rafa Benitez will consider his future as Newcastle manager, but not until this summer.
- Liverpool are refusing to let Ben Woodburn join his former Wales manager Chris Coleman on loan at Sunderland.
- Southend have Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at the top of their list of replacements for Phil Brown.
- Huddersfield are set to sign Chievo’s Belgium midfielder Samuel Bastien for £3.5m.
- Watford expect to hold further talks with Leicester over £29m-rated striker Islam Slimani this weekend.
- Manchester City will increase their efforts to sign Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez.
- Furious Newcastle fans have urged Mike Ashley to sell up for the good of the club.
- Watford striker Stefano Okaka is poised to complete a move to Marseille.
- Liverpool have rejected an offer from Sevilla to take Daniel Sturridge on loan for the remainder of the season.
- Swansea are monitoring AC Milan striker Andre Silva, who has struggled in Serie A since his move from Porto.
- Tottenham are looking to tie Christian Eriksen down to a new deal amid interest from Serie A side Juventus. The Dane has two years left on his contract.
- Richarlison will consider his Watford future in the summer but the club has no intention of cashing in on him in January.
- Jon Flanagan’s Liverpool future is under serious threat after he was sentenced to a 12-month community order on Wednesday.
- Watford are fighting a discrimination claim by former medical chief Richard Collinge, who is suing on the grounds he lost his job because he was English and not Italian.
- Casey Stoney has been lined up to join the England Women coaching staff once Phil Neville is confirmed as head coach.
- Rangers flop Carlos Pena was booed by Cruz Azul fans after being substituted during their Copa MX game at home to Puebla.