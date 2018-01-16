Latest transfer news

Tuesday, January 16, 2018
  • Arsenal are closing in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their new head of recruitment insists they are not getting a bad boy.
  • Emre Can could sign a new deal at Liverpool despite interest from Juventus.
  • Everton are hopeful of signing Theo Walcott from Arsenal in a £20m deal.
  • New Stoke boss Paul Lambert will be handed a transfer survival fund in a bid to keep the Potters up.
  • West Ham fear Andy Carroll has had his head turned by the prospect of a loan move to Chelsea.
  • Amanda Staveley is increasing her bid to buy out Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to over £300m.
  • Liverpool are plotting a summer swoop for James Maddison from Norwich at the end of the season.
  • Ryan Giggs is weighing up an approach to make Paul Scholes a part of his Wales backroom staff.
  • Jose Mourinho is “not un-confident” of signing Alexis Sanchez although he suggested other clubs remain interested in the Arsenal star.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo have thrown his Real Madrid future into doubt after saying he feels betrayed by the Spanish giants.
  • Tottenham have held further talks with Toby Alderweireld over a new contract.
  • New manager Paul Lambert will get a £1.5m bonus if he avoids relegation with Stoke.
  • Pep Guardiola is poised to step up his bid to sign Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad for £27m.
  • Bournemouth have joined Everton and Southampton in the race for Arsenal’s Theo Walcott.
  • Burnley are targeting a move for Brighton winger Solly March.
  • Swansea target Ryan Fredericks says he will snub a move to sign a new deal with Fulham.
  • Huddersfield midfielder Jack Payne is joining League One high-flyers Blackburn on-loan.
  • Crystal Palace forward Keshi Anderson is set to turn his loan move at Swindon into a permanent deal.
  • Southampton want Switzerland and Udinese right-back Silvan Widmer.
  • Watford’s loan move for Sunderland flop Didier Ndong is in danger of collapsing.
  • Manchester United have reportedly snubbed a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez including Anthony Martial.
  • West Brom are set to offer £12m for Fulham captain Tom Cairney.
  • Tim Cahill could be set for a return to former side Millwall.