Latest transfer news. 20th Jan
A round-up of all the latest transfer news
- Pep Guardiola is the prime target for Paris Saint-Germain, the world’s biggest-spending club.
- Alexis Sanchez is in the Arsenal squad for Crystal Palace and could still bid the Emirates farewell from the pitch.
- Mauricio Pochettino has been given a free run at £35m Brazilian winger Malcom with Arsenal out of the running.
- West Brom teenager Tyler Roberts, a free agent in the summer, is being chased by Leeds United, Rangers and Marseille.
- Crystal Palace could turn to FC Copenhagen’s Sweden international Robin Olsen to end their search for a new goalkeeper.
- West Ham are set to offer a new four-year deal to Declan Rice to fend off mounting interest in the young defender.
- Arsene Wenger is adamant Jack Wilshere will stay at Arsenal – and hinted he can become the club’s permanent captain.
- Benik Afobe is set for a move from Bournemouth but Eddie Howe wants a £10m fee.
- United States football bosses fear their 2026 World Cup bid is doomed because Donald Trump has alienated too many countries since becoming President.
- Marco Silva admits Richarlison has been distracted by interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.
- Thibaut Courtois has added to Antonio Conte’s growing list of problems by suffering an ankle injury that is expected to rule the goalkeeper out of Chelsea’s trip to Brighton.
- Swansea have enlisted the help of ‘super-agent’ Jorge Mendes to boost their Premier League survival mission.
- Mauricio Pochettino has said it is harder for Tottenham’s academy players to break into the first team than when he arrived at the club.
- Manchester United will not let Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruin Alexis Sanchez’s switch to Old Trafford.
- Theo Walcott collected his belongings at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground in black bin bags.
- Kevin De Bruyne is gearing up to sign a new deal at Manchester City worth more than £260,000 a week.
- Chelsea are exploring a loan move for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as their search for a target man drags on.
- The Football Association will consider whether it is worth scrapping more replays in the FA Cup after acknowledging Premier League clubs’ complaints about the congested fixture calendar.
- Manchester United face a challenge to keep hold of England U20 goalkeeper Dean Henderson amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.
- Daniel Kindberg, chairman of Swedish side Ostersunds, is considering an investment in National League crisis club Hartlepool.
- West Brom’s hopes of strengthening their squad in January are being hindered by Premier League wage control rules, with their summer spending leaving them Alan Pardew little room to manoeuvre.
- Dundee are asking for £1.5m for Celtic target Jack Hendry.
- Hamilton are adamant they will not accept less than £600,000 from Rangers for Greg Docherty but a deal could be finalised this week.