Latest transfer news. 26th January 2018
A round-up of all the latest transfer news
- Paris Saint-Germain have insisted it will be “impossible” for Real Madrid to sign Neymar this summer which will raise fears at Chelsea that the European champions may turn their attention more fully to Eden Hazard.
- Tottenham have shown Lucas Moura around their training ground as they bid to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window shuts next week.
- Sergio Ramos says he’s still backing Zinedine Zidane, despite Real Madrid’s shocking season.
- Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is angry with Antonio Conte, after he claimed that the club’s signings this season were nothing to do with him.
- Javi Gracia has admitted he has no idea how long he will be Watford manager for.
- Arsenal have been told by Borussia Dortmund to break their transfer record to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
- Newcastle target Sandro Ramirez has told his club Everton that he wants to join Sevilla.
- Liverpool have fought off late competition from Manchester United to land Falkirk youngster Tony Gallacher.
- Watford have enquired about taking Loic Remy on loan from Las Palmas.
- Stoke are yet to agree a fee with MLS club New York City for Jack Harrison.
- Sevilla are closing in on the loan signing of Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa.
- Brighton are discussing moves for Real Betis’ Victor Camarasa and Charlton’s Ezri Konsa.
- Manchester City are eyeing a move for PSG teenager Claudio Gomes.
- Borussia Dortmund have offered Arsenal just £1.3m to take Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season, which could ruin Arsene Wenger’s plan to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
- Newcastle hope to sign Danish star Nicolai Jorgensen for a club-record £18m within 48 hours.
- Watford boss Javi Gracia admits he has no idea if Troy Deeney will stay this winter.
- West Ham are considering making a late bid to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan.
- Diafra Sakho has told West Ham he wants to leave and join French side Rennes having hardly featured this season.
- Stoke look set to turn down the opportunity bring back Bojan early from his loan spell at Alaves.
- Brighton are plotting an £8m move for highly-rated Charlton defender Ezri Konsa.
- Chelsea are considering a move to bring Olivier Giroud to Stamford Bridge from Arsenal.
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Armenia coach has welcomed his move to Arsenal and away from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
- Inter Milan target Danny Ings is set for his first start under Jurgen Klopp after over two years wrecked by injuries.
- Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney is set to join Barnsley on loan.
- Aston Villa are chasing Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa, who will only be allowed to leave the club if Islam Slimani is sold.
- Aberdeen have been given a boost in the race to sign Michael Devlin after Preston ended their interest in the Hamilton skipper.