Monday, January 29, 2018
Premier League Transfer News 

Latest transfer news. 29th Jan

eplfootballmatch

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s pending arrival means Arsenal will allow Olivier Giroud to move to Chelsea should their London neighbours meet the 31-year-old’s £35m valuation.
  • West Bromwich Albion are lining up an £18m bid for Watford striker Troy Deeney.
  • Arsenal are reluctant to let defender Rob Holding leave on loan following an enquiry from Burnley.
  • Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he wants to keep striker Michy Batshuayi at the club until the summer
  • Dele Alli was branded “selfish” and Erik Lamela “ineffective” in an incredible Newport County scouting report on Spurs.
  • Stoke will have to stump up the full £16m asking price for Galatasaray’s Badou Ndiaye.
  • Swansea hope to seal an £18m deal to re-sign Andre Ayew from West Ham.
  • Chelsea’s move for Roma striker Edin Dzeko is on the verge of collapsing after talks proved unsuccessful.
  • Manchester United have joined the race for Arturo Vidal with Bayern Munich ready to cash in on the midfielder.
  • Referees’ bosses want to make use of big screens at stadiums in an attempt to help solve the VAR shambles.
  • Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar.
  • Arsenal are interested in signing West Brom defender Jonny Evans – and believe a deal can be done on the cheap.
  • Angelo Ogbonna admits he was left baffled by Arthur Masuaku’s spitting shame.
  • Newcastle have upped their bid for Feyenoord’s Nicolai Jorgensen but have failed to meet the club’s £20m valuation.
  • Celtic target Charly Musonda is set to land in Glasgow tomorrow to tie up an 18-month loan deal at Celtic Park.