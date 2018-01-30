Latest transfer news. 30th Jan

A round-up of all the latest transfer news

Chelsea will refuse any Manchester City bid for Eden Hazard – even if the Premier League leaders offer to break the world-record fee of £200m.

Chelsea are hoping to clinch a shock move for Olivier Giroud and complete a transfer merry-go-round that will see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Arsenal and Michy Batshuayi move to Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle had hoped Daniel Sturridge could become a permanent signing beyond this season before he defected to West Brom.

Newcastle have enquired about a loan move for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.

Pep Guardiola will take his spending at Manchester City beyond £450m on Tuesday with the arrival of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee.

Manchester City are set to sign Jack Harrison from New York City and loan him out to Middlesbrough.

Manchester City have agreed a £2.6m fee with PEC Zwollo for Holland U20 defender Philippe Sandler.

Middlesbrough are talking to Everton over a loan deal for Mo Besic and Leicester for Andy King.

Watford have rejected a proposal from Malaga to sign Isaac Success on loan.

Watford’s Stefano Okaka is discussing a return to Fulham on loan.

Swansea are targeting a loan deal for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic.

Borussia Dortmund look set to make Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi the replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Jonny Evans has receded with West Brom keen to keep the player until the summer.

Joe Hart has been told he must stay at West Ham at finish his loan spell from Manchester City.

Chelsea have got Fernando Llorente back in their sights – if they cannot land No1 target Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal are sweating on Borussia Dortmund finding a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Roy Hodgson has made an offer for Norway striker Alexander Sorloth.

Sam Allardyce has told Everton midfielder Davy Klaasen he needs to go out on loan to revive his career.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has slapped in a stunning bid for Nottingham Forest centre-half Joe Worrall worth up to £10m.

Aston Villa are interested in Dynamo Dresden’s Haris Duljevic.

Leeds have made an £8m move for Preston striker Jordan Hugill.

Arsene Wenger could be forced to let Olivier Giroud join Chelsea to make the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal happen.

Chelsea star David Luiz has been offered to Arsenal in a shock Olivier Giroud swap deal.

West Ham hope to wrap up deals for Everton’s Morgan Schneirderlin and Russia captain Fedor Smolov before Wednesday’s deadline.

Stoke are close to finalising a fee of £15m for Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye.

Burnley are considering a loan move for Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

Southampton have ruled out selling Manolo Gabbiadini to Bologna.

Reading and Hull are chasing Portsmouth’s Matt Clarke.

Brentford will sign Limerick’s Chiedozie Ogbene to replace China-bound Lasse Vibe.

Wolves want to take former forward Benik Afobe on loan from Bournemouth.

Southend and Fleetwood are fighting to sign Millwall’s Tony Craig until the end of the season.

Chelsea are considering hiring former defender Juliano Belletti as their director of football to work alongside Antonio Conte’s possible replacement Luis Enrique.

Watford are holding out for £20m before they think about selling Troy Deeney to West Brom.

Motherwell have rejected a £200,000 bid from Celtic for goalkeeper Trevor Carson.