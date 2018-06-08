Latest Transfer News | Friday 08 June 2018
- West Ham have opened talks over a sensational move for Yaya Toure, who is very keen to play for Manuel Pellegrini again.
- Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.
- West Ham have slapped a £60m valuation on Marko Arnautovic with Manchester United still circling.
- Mark Hughes is battling to keep midfielder Mario Lemina at Southampton with Manchester City, Napoli and West Ham all interested.
- Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to test crisis club Aston Villa’s insistence they will not sell Jack Grealish for under £40m by making a bid for the midfielder.
- Eden Hazard says Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ is desperate to deliver.
- Saido Berahino is set for talks over his Stoke future with new manager Gary Rowett next week.
- Sergio Aguero has committed his future to Manchester City after dismissing talks of a rift with Pep Guardiola.
- Sporting Lisbon are looking to pip Leeds to landing maverick Argentinian boss Marcelo Bielsa, according to reports in Portugal.
- Mesut Ozil has eased fears he could miss part of the World Cup by posting a picture of him smiling on the team bus.
- Hope Solo says the 2026 World Cup shouldn’t go to the United States.
- Darmstadt boss Dirk Schuster insists Jamie Maclaren will return to the German club next season.
- Dundee United are set to roll back to the Jim McLean era – and insist all players move to Tayside.
- Steven Gerrard admits his Rangers job will be made easier by the backroom staff he has appointed.