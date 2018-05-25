Latest Transfer News | Friday 25th May

Manchester United are ready to pay the £79m required to land Douglas Costa, should Juventus fail to take up the option to sign him.
Senior Everton players are ready to quit over a deep division in the dressing room involving Tom Davies and Oumar Niasse.
Martin Dubravka claims his £4m move to Newcastle depends on Rafa Benitez’s future.
Wolves are lining up a raid for Fenerbahce’s Brazil midfielder Josef de Souza.
Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is in line to become manager of China’s national side.
Manchester City will hand Phil Foden a five-year deal worth £25,000-a-week when he turns 18 next week.
Liverpool hope to seal a £60m move for Nabil Fekir after their Champions League final against Real Madrid this weekend.
Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has held talks to become the new Derby County manager after dropping out of the running to take charge at Ipswich.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has requested at least £100m to sign fresh talent this summer Wilfried Zaha, Anthony Martial and Ryan Sessegnon on the club’s radar.
Manchester United are unsure if they will continue their attempts to sign Lazio midfielder Serjej Milinkovic-Savic after the Serie A club put a £87.5m price tag on him.
West Ham have begun a wholesale clear-out of players and backroom staff under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, who plans to significantly overhaul the first-team squad with up to seven new signings this summer.
Manchester United want to complete the double signing of Fred and Toby Alderweireld before the World Cup starts next month
Leicester are among a host of clubs in the Premier League and Championship tracking AFC Fylde star Serhat Tasdemir.
Rangers midfielder Josh Windass is a £3m target for Cardiff.
Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera could be on his way to former team Pumas UNAM.
Outraged Rangers chairman Dave King has called for SFA board member Gary Hughes to be suspended pending an independent investigation into his Ibrox fans’ slur.
David Hopkin is top of St Mirren’s list to replace Jack Ross after the Livingston boss snubbed a return to Morton.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.