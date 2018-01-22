Latest transfer news. Monday 22th Jan
A round-up of all the latest transfer news
- Manchester United face competition from several clubs in the battle to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.
- David Moyes says West Ham’s scattergun transfer policy must not descend into a “lucky dip”.
- Everton boss Sam Allardyce has admitted relegation is still a possibility this season.
- Arsene Wenger has admitted the uncertainty surrounding Alexis Sanchez’s future at Arsenal has affected his team’s morale.
- Sam Allardyce has admitted that Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson cannot be accommodated in the same team for a lack of pace.
- Daniel Sturridge has told Liverpool he wants to join Sevilla after Reds bosses turned down a loan approach.
- Arsene Wenger has insisted Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United is all about money.
- Everton, Newcastle and Brighton are lining up a £7m move for Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan.
- Paul Ince insists the Alexis Sanchez signing proves Manchester United are “miles bigger” than Man City.
- Rafael Benitez has told Newcastle United he will not discuss a contract extension until after January.
- Arsenal’s focus has now turned to landing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal close.
- Swansea will have to break their transfer record to re-sign Andre Ayew after a £14m bid was rejected by West Ham.
- An investigation is underway after claims that some Russian footballers were protected by the state-sponsored doping programme.
- Chelsea could yet secure Peter Crouch’s signature despite Stoke manager Paul Lambert insisting the striker is not for sale.
- Kevin De Bruyne has agreed a new six-year Manchester City contract that could be announced on Monday.
- VAR is to be officially adopted by FIFA for the World Cup in Russia.
- Everton boss Sam Allardyce is chasing Lille centre-back Adama Soumaoro.
- Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is in Dortmund to complete a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
- Birmingham and Hull have both registered an interest in signing Carlton Cole to help boost their Championship survival hopes.
- Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will put on hold discussions over a new contract until the end of the transfer window.
- Steve McClaren says he wants to get back into management as soon as possible.
- Sunderland are set to make a move for Rangers’ David Bates.
- Alfredo Morelos is happy to stay at Rangers, according to his adviser.