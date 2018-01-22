Monday, January 22, 2018
Latest:
Premier League Transfer News 

Latest transfer news. Monday 22th Jan

eplfootballmatch

A round-up of all the latest transfer news

 

 

  • Manchester United face competition from several clubs in the battle to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.
  • David Moyes says West Ham’s scattergun transfer policy must not descend into a “lucky dip”.
  • Everton boss Sam Allardyce has admitted relegation is still a possibility this season.
  • Arsene Wenger has admitted the uncertainty surrounding Alexis Sanchez’s future at Arsenal has affected his team’s morale.
  • Sam Allardyce has admitted that Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson cannot be accommodated in the same team for a lack of pace.
  • Daniel Sturridge has told Liverpool he wants to join Sevilla after Reds bosses turned down a loan approach.
  • Arsene Wenger has insisted Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United is all about money.
  • Everton, Newcastle and Brighton are lining up a £7m move for Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan.
  • Paul Ince insists the Alexis Sanchez signing proves Manchester United are “miles bigger” than Man City.
  • Rafael Benitez has told Newcastle United he will not discuss a contract extension until after January.
  • Arsenal’s focus has now turned to landing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Alexis Sanchez-Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal close.
  • Swansea will have to break their transfer record to re-sign Andre Ayew after a £14m bid was rejected by West Ham.
  • An investigation is underway after claims that some Russian footballers were protected by the state-sponsored doping programme.
  • Chelsea could yet secure Peter Crouch’s signature despite Stoke manager Paul Lambert insisting the striker is not for sale.
  • Kevin De Bruyne has agreed a new six-year Manchester City contract that could be announced on Monday.
  • VAR is to be officially adopted by FIFA for the World Cup in Russia.
  • Everton boss Sam Allardyce is chasing Lille centre-back Adama Soumaoro.
  • Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is in Dortmund to complete a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
  • Birmingham and Hull have both registered an interest in signing Carlton Cole to help boost their Championship survival hopes.
  • Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will put on hold discussions over a new contract until the end of the transfer window.
  • Steve McClaren says he wants to get back into management as soon as possible.
  • Sunderland are set to make a move for Rangers’ David Bates.
  • Alfredo Morelos is happy to stay at Rangers, according to his adviser.

 