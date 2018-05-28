Latest Transfer News | Monday 28th May 2018

Liverpool are planning a fresh approach to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson after Loris Karius’ Champions League final blunders.
Gareth Bale will not only have Premier League suitors if he decides he wants out of Real Madrid, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich also keen on the Wales superstar.
Manchester United and Chelsea are both watching Gareth Bale’s situation at Real Madrid with interest.
Derby County owner Mel Morris says a new “austere” regime is coming to Pride Park, slashing the club’s budget after missing out on promotion.
Gareth Bale’s advisers will meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the next fortnight as he considers his future amid a deteriorating relationship with Zinedine Zidane.
Frank Lampard could find out on Monday whether Derby County have selected him to become their new manager.
Lyon have expressed an interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho.
Watford hope to sign Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent deal from Barcelona.
Premier League new boys Cardiff City are considering a move for Watford striker Andre Gray.
Crystal Palace’s cut-price contract offer to Yohan Cabaye could see the midfielder bolt for Marseille.
Swansea, West Brom and Stoke would all love Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in their squads next season.
Real Madrid will demand a staggering £200m for Gareth Bale this summer.
Eden Hazard is backing Chelsea’s move for Maurizio Sarri after speaking to Dries Mertens, according to reports in Italy.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has turned down Chelsea’s initial offer of £3.5m for manager Maurizio Sarri, which amounts to half of his £7m contract break clause.
Nottingham Forest could offload Barrie McKay to Greek side Olympiakos as they want the midfielder off their wage bill.
Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has turned down the chance of a move to Plymouth Argyle.
Brighton are demanding £3m for defender Connor Goldson, who has been the subject of two lower offers from Rangers.
Neil Lennon is close to adding Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan to his squad.
Aberdeen face competition from English Championship and League One sides for the signature of Ross County defender Jason Naismith.
