Latest Transfer News | Saturday 26th May 2018
- Chelsea met Maurizio Sarri’s representatives on Friday as they consider potential successors to Antonio Conte, who is widely expected to exit the club this summer.
- Arsenal are in talks to sign Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free when his contract at Juventus expires this summer, with the right-back among Unai Emery’s targets.
- Manchester United are lining up a £30m move for Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, who spent this season on loan at Inter Milan.
- Frank Lampard is in pole position to land the Derby job after having an interview with the club as they seek a successor for Gary Rowett.
- Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta insists the Italian side are set to agree a new deal with Alex Sandro, dealing a blow to Manchester United, who have been chasing the left-back.
- Marco Silva is set to be confirmed as Everton’s new manager within the next 10 days.
- Stoke City will sell defender Kevin Wimmer to Bundesliga side Hannover for £10.5m.
- Spurs will ask Manchester United to let them have Anthony Martial as part of any deal taking Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford.
- Napoli and Borussia Dortmund will rival Arsenal and Chelsea for Jean Michael Seri.
- Mark Hughes will step up his pursuit of Stoke City playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri after securing his long-term future at Southampton.
- Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is bringing in old Eastleigh pal Richard Hill to work with first-team coach Jack Ross.
- Manchester United have made an early move to sign Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to reports in Spain.
- Unai Emery will have a transfer budget of around £50m for this summer and wants to strengthen in midfield and defence primarily.
- West Ham are shaking up their backroom staff in the wake of Manuel Pellegrini’s arrival as manager, with goalkeeping coach Chris Woods and head of medical services Gary Lewin among those leaving the club.
- Arsenal’s majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has already increased Unai Emery’s summer transfer budget by £20m to £70m and the club will look to tempt Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet to come to England rather than join Juventus.
- Jack Ross is ready to raid St Mirren and take midfielder Kyle Magennis with him to Sunderland.
- Gareth Southgate is not planning on naming an official vice-captain at the World Cup.
- Celtic defender Eric Sviatchenko is on the brink of a permanent move to Danish club FC Midtjylland.
- Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking at released West Ham defender James Collins after missing out on signing former Liverpool team-mate Martin Skrtel.