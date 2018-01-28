Latest transfer news. Sunday 28 Jan
A round-up of all the latest transfer news
- Manchester City are ready to make a £150m move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
- Manchester United are on red alert with Borussia Dortmund considering selling centre-back Marc Bartra.
- Mauricio Pochettino is top of Real Madrid ‘s wanted list – because of his Tottenham side’s sparkling Champions League displays.
- Daniel Sturridge is set for an Inter Milan transfer – after Liverpool more than halved the fee.
- Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino’s job is hanging by a thread, with Mark Hughes being touted as the Argentine’s successor.
- Chelsea are planning to replace under-fire Antonio Conte with ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.
- Burnley want defender Rob Holding from Arsenal in a loan deal until the end of the season.
- Michael Keane’s Everton future is in doubt as boss Sam Allardyce looks to move him out in this window or the summer.
- Newcastle have the chance to snatch Brazil forward Luan under the nose of Liverpool.
- Fulham want a whopping £30m for skipper Tom Cairney after turning down West Ham’s £15m bid.
- Benik Afobe’s time at Bournemouth could be up after he was drawn into a row with Eddie Howe over a pen.
- Liverpool have reportedly had a bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson rejected.
- Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to reject bids from AS Roma and Juventus to take Italian international full-back Matteo Darmian on loan.
- Chelsea have rejected Real Madrid’s offer to swap Eden Hazard for Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is considering a transfer swoop for Monaco winger Keita Balde with Arsenal also interested.
- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out making a late move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
- Manchester rivals United and City are squaring up for another transfer scrap this week – over Brazil midfielder Fred.
- Tottenham are confident they can beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Brazil international Lucas Moura.
- Middlesbrough are leading the chase for New York City winger Jack Harrison.
- Aleksander Ceferin will consider a ban on heading in youth football if a Uefa study shows it causes brain damage.
- Gareth Southgate will attend the Super Bowl in Minnesota next Sunday to join a convention of coaches from across the world to exchange ideas.