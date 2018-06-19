Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Latest transfer news | Tuesday 19th June

A round-up of the latest gossip and signings in the Premier League transfer window.

 

  • Arsenal will complete the £20m swoop for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno on Tuesday.
  • Chelsea are set to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new boss with Gianfranco Zola as his No 2 after they reached a £9.5m agreement for Antonio Conte and his staff.
  • Arsene Wenger is considering taking an international job for his return to management.
  • Tim Krul is set to join Premier League new boys Fulham.
  • Hector Bellerin has been told he is one of five “untouchables” who Unai Emery wants to keep at all costs.
  • Southampton manager Mark Hughes has joined the queue to sign Jack Wilshere, although the Arsenal midfielder has yet to make a decision over his future.
  • Tottenham are set to keep Aston Villa sweating over Jack Grealish’s future as they bid to exploit their cash woes.
  • Everton want to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, as well as the highly-rated young Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
  • Arsenal are closing in on the £48m double signing of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira.
  • Chelsea’s transfer targets will not sign for the club until the manager situation is resolved – meaning talks with Jean Michael Seri and Robert Lewandowski are stalling
  • Liverpool want around £15m for Daniel Sturridge this summer with Fenerbahce among the interested parties in the striker.
  • Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a big-money summer move for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele.
  • Greg Docherty says Steven Gerrard was world class and learning from him is perfect for the midfielder.
  • Scott Brown has laid down a title warning and told Steven Gerrard super-fit Celtic are coming back stronger than ever.

