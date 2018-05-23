Latest Transfer News | Tuesday 23 May 2018
- Mikel Arteta is poised for a new contract at Manchester City following Arsenal’s interest.
- Arsenal are plotting a move for Jean-Michel Seri as Unai Emery looks to make his first signing.
- Everton chief Marcel Brands is to meet with Marco Silva this week to discuss their transfer plans.
- Jose Mourinho told his Manchester United players in the final weeks of the season: “Back me or leave”.
- Javi Martinez has told Liverpool that half of Spain wants them to beat Real Madrid.
- Brighton are close to landing Paris Saint-Germain whizkid Moussa Sissako.
- Leighton Baines is ready to quit Everton and the Premier League for a contract in MLS.
- England players are concerned by possible racial abuse of family and friends at Russia World Cup.
- AC Milan will rival Juventus for Chelsea star Alvaro Morata this summer.
- West Ham will hand new manager Manuel Pellegrini a £75million war chest.
- Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has warned Liverpool that they will “need to be very rich” to recruit Nabil Fekir this year.
- Arsene Wenger has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage Real Madrid and England on multiple occasions.
- Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the hunt for Hamburg defender Josha Vagnoman.
- Chelsea could be forced to pay Antonio Conte £9m if they sack Italian as he considers a year-long sabbatical.
- Unai Emery will be allowed to bring in four new senior coaches when he takes the Arsenal manager’s job.