Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Latest:
Italian Super Cup Premier League Transfer News 

Latest Transfer News | Tuesday 23 May 2018

eplfootballmatch

 

  • Mikel Arteta is poised for a new contract at Manchester City following Arsenal’s interest.
  • Arsenal are plotting a move for Jean-Michel Seri as Unai Emery looks to make his first signing.
  • Everton chief Marcel Brands is to meet with Marco Silva this week to discuss their transfer plans.
  • Jose Mourinho told his Manchester United players in the final weeks of the season: “Back me or leave”.
  • Javi Martinez has told Liverpool that half of Spain wants them to beat Real Madrid.
  • Brighton are close to landing Paris Saint-Germain whizkid Moussa Sissako.
  • Leighton Baines is ready to quit Everton and the Premier League for a contract in MLS.
  • England players are concerned by possible racial abuse of family and friends at Russia World Cup.
  • AC Milan will rival Juventus for Chelsea star Alvaro Morata this summer.
  • West Ham will hand new manager Manuel Pellegrini a £75million war chest.
  • Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has warned Liverpool that they will “need to be very rich” to recruit Nabil Fekir this year.
  • Arsene Wenger has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage Real Madrid and England on multiple occasions.
  • Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the hunt for Hamburg defender Josha Vagnoman.
  • Chelsea could be forced to pay Antonio Conte £9m if they sack Italian as he considers a year-long sabbatical.
  • Unai Emery will be allowed to bring in four new senior coaches when he takes the Arsenal manager’s job.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close